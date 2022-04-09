UWS Filled to Brim for Return of Gitchee Gumee Brewfest

After Two Years Away, the Gitchee Gumme Brewfest Returns to Superior for Their 23rd Annual Brewfest

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wessman Arena at UWS in Superior was filled to the brim with people looking to enjoy a good brew for a good cause.

The 23rd annual Gitchee Gumme Brewfest was back in Superior for the first time in two years.

The event featured 40 vendors and over 200 different beers to sample.

All proceeds support the work of the Superior Junior Chamber or Jaycees. And after being canceled the last two years because of covid, President of the Superior Jaycees, Lukas Saunders, said he is looking forward to the much-needed interest and funds.

“We’re trying to get back on our feet after a couple of years off. For us in particular with having to postpone it, we haven’t really been able to make any donations for a couple of years because our bank account has been pretty dry. This is our one big fundraiser for the year. It’s an important event for us to be able to keep operating and making our donations and scholarships and stuff like that, so it’s huge for us,” said Saunders.

Not only did beer lovers get to enjoy some local ales, they also played the traditional Brewfest game, Hammer-Schlagen. Hammer-Schlagen CEO Jim Martin has been coming to the Gitchee Gumme Brewfest for years, bringing the joy of the game with him.

“This is Hammer-Schlagen. Hammer-Schlagen started in 1957. Carl Schoene started Hammer-Schlagen. We operate all over the country,” Martin said.

As far as how the game works, Martin explained, “Everybody gets a nail. You put a hammer by the nail like this, take a swing, go around until somebody gets it in with the wedge end. First one down wins.”

The Superior Jaycees will use the money earned at the event to give back to the community through scholarships and donations, all within Douglas county.