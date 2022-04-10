Minnesota Twins Offering Tickets as Low as $4 if Bought Before Midnight Tuesday

MINNESOTA- As baseball season begins, the Minnesota Twins are offering fans extremely low prices on regular-season home games, for a limited time.

Through midnight Tuesday, April 21, and while supplies last, Upper-Level tickets will be available for $4, and Lower-Level tickets for $25 for all Monday through Thursday regular-season home games, according to the Twins’ Website.

The offer can’t be combined with any other offers or promotions. To learn more click here.