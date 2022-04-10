Pj’s Rescue Sets up Pet and Sip at Tap on Tower

Pj's is a foster-based rescue, which means they don't have an official shelter where people can come see these dogs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you enjoy getting a drink on a Sunday, picture doing it with puppies. Pj’s rescue set up an event called Pet and Sip, to try to connect their animals with “fur-ever” homes.

Holding an event at a popular location in town is how they reach out to get people interested in adopting.

The organization also accepted donations of items like beds, toys, food and treats to get 20% off of their tab. Every little bit goes a long way for these pups.

“It just like I said, connects the two things together, they can come and spend some time at a meet and greet, and get to know the dogs, and get to talk to us about what we do, and support our mission, saving lives. I have a huge heart and the animals fill it in ways that you just can’t even imagine so I don’t know it’s just a great feeling,” Dawn LeFoux, Foster Mom said.

pj’s rescue is always looking for more donations, and they have an Amazon Smile Account where you can choose Pj’s Rescue, and Amazon will donate a portion of your purchase to them.