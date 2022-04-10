Shrine Circus Wraps Up 100th Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The AAD Shrine Circus wrapped up Sunday, bringing its 100th year anniversary to a close.

Sunday was the circus’s third and final show at Amsoil Arena, bringing in a large crowd to witness the spectacles of jugglers, aerial acts, clowns, and more. The audience enjoyed snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn, and light sticks to wave in the dark.

World champion BMX racers were also in attendance, showing off some daring tricks not for the faint of heart.

“This is what we live for, to see the pictures and to sign the autographs and to see the kids smile and to help some of the kids that might not necessarily be able to buy a toy. It’s wonderful, it’s really why we do this,” AAD Shrine Potentate, Paul Vizanko says.

Next up for the AAD Shriners is breakfast with the Easter Bunny, happening next Saturday at their event center in Hermantown.