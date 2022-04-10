Superior High School Students Senior Project Raising Money for Firefighters

Paige Hansen, an aspiring photographer, decided for the community service part of her senior project, to visit her local fire department, and find a way to repay them for what they do every day.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Superior High School senior took her senior project to new heights, highlighting the Superior Fire Department in a calendar that has raised money going towards the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“I really wanted to highlight firemen because over the past few years with the whole COVID situation, the frontline workers have been very overlooked and no one really talks about them and they’re very amazing and I guess I just wanted to start a donation for the foundation that’s very dear to their hearts,” Hansen said.

The NFFF, or National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, assists the families of firefighters who’ve died in the line of duty rebuild their lives. The organization also honors the fallen, and finds ways to prevent more firefighters from dying in the field, or from complications of the job.

“As much as we never want to lose a firefighter, it happens, and for us knowing that our kids are going to be taken care of if we do die in the line of duty is a real relief and it does help make the job easier,” Howard Huber, Battalion Chief, Superior Fire Department said.

It’s an issue that hits close to home for Paige and her family as well.

“My grandpa was a fireman in the service and I think that’s just something people don’t really talk about but it’s definitely amazing and I think that foundation is doing something that’s kind of overlooked. It’s just an amazing foundation and they’re very supportive of people who have lost firefighters in their family,” Hansen added.

Paige spent a day with crews taking photos of them in firefighting situations.

“I got a shot looking directly up at a fireman Adam staples from behind of him climbing up the ladder so that was very cool,” Hansen said, proudly.

She organized those snapshots into a 12 month calendar she is selling for $20 each. Her initial goal was to raise $250 dollars, but she has made over $1500 with the help of the NFFF director. The whole Superior fire staff enjoyed being part of the experience.

“We appreciate being thought of, it was really an honor to have a young person in the community to recognize what we do, and step up to help out,” Batt. Chief Huber said.

If you would like to purchase one of these calendars, there is a link on the NFFF Facebook page and Paige Hansen’s website as well.