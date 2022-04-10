UMD Baseball Falls in Home Opener, Softball Sweeps Concordia-St. Paul

The UMD baseball team couldn't fight back late, while the UMD softball team scored their runs in bunches to pick up the doubleheader sweep.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball team returned to home Sunday for the first time all season but couldn’t overcome an early deficit, as Winona State got the 6-3 win.

UMD falls to 11-13 and will wrap up the series with Winona State in a doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the UMD softball bats came alive on Sunday as the Bulldogs got 5-4 and 9-2 wins over Concordia-St. Paul for the doubleheader sweep. The Bulldogs scored their runs in bunches, scoring three runs in the fifth of game one while scoring eight runs in the fourth of game two.

UMD improves to 23-10 and will close out a six-game homestand Tuesday hosting Bemidji State in a doubleheader with first pitch set for noon.