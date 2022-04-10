UW-Superior Softball Dominates Finlandia in Sweep, Baseball Falls to Bethany Lutheran in Extras

A no-hitter by Allison Luoma in game one plus 12 runs in game two helped the UWS softball team sweep Finlandia. Meanwhile the UWS baseball team fell in 11 innings.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A no-hitter by Allison Luoma in game one plus 12 runs in game two helped the UW-Superior softball team to 5-0 and 12-0 wins over Finlandia on Sunday to sweep the doubleheader.

Northwestern alum Luoma struck out 11 for the Yellowjackets’ first no-hitter since 2019. In game two, the Yellowjackets scored eight runs in the second and got multi-hit games from Ellie Macal and Norah Schmitz.

UWS improves to 17-5 and will play at North Central on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the UWS baseball team couldn’t fight back one more time, as Bethany Lutheran got the 8-6 win in 11 innings to cap off the three-game weekend series.

UWS falls to 7-14 and will host Northland on Wednesday afternoon.