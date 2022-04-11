Duluth Ukulele Community Strum Jam Session

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Ukulele Community Strum group got together tonight for a jam session, as they do every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month.

The group formed five years ago, and plays at Ecumen Lakeshore for residents and the general public. Playing popular songs from artists such as The Beetles, Beach Boys, and the Zombies, the group utilizes two song books that consist of roughly 700 songs.

This summer, the group will be performing road side at Grandma’s Marathon for the second time, and if you are interested in joining the group, there is no charge, but you do have to be at least 18 years old.