Duluth Woman Flies To Poland-Ukraine Border With Medical Supplies For Refugees

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluthian born and raised in Ukraine left the Duluth International Airport Monday for the border of Poland and Ukraine with all types of medical supplies as Russian forces continue their deadly war there.

“Think about it. One day everything is gone and you have to run. And your life basically depends on it,” said Bogdana Krivogorsky.

Krivogorsky, who moved to Duluth in the 1990s from Ukraine, got hospitals down in Minneapolis…

to donate big bags full of all types of first aid items.

She said the items will be directly used for anyone injured fleeing from the war in Ukraine before they’re able to get to a hospital.

The goal is to save as many lives as possible, especially for people who walked miles and miles with serious injuries to get out of harm’s way.

“I truly believe in a mantra that there’s [nothing] more precious than a human life. If you save one life, you save the whole world. And I fully understand that this is just a drop in the Pacific Ocean, but that’s a drop,” Krivogorsky said. “If it’s going to stop bleeding somebody to bleed out to make … some doctor’s life easier, it’s really, really worth it.”

Krivogorsky is partnering with The Global Disaster Relief Team, which she said is also getting refugees immediate help with crucial medications they had to leave behind.

Krivogorsky will be deployed with the team for three weeks.