Grand Rapids Baseball Opens Season with Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld

Junior pitcher Myles Gunderson allowed just two hits in the five-inning shutout of the Hunters.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Rapids baseball team opened their regular season with a road win over Duluth Denfeld 8-0 in five innings Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

