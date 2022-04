Prep Softball: Northwestern Picks Up Road Win, Superior Victorious in Home Opener

It was a great start to the season for the Tigers and the Spartans.

DULUTH, Minn. – On the opening day of the prep softball season, Northwestern picked up a road win over Duluth East 11-2 Monday afternoon.

In other prep softball action, Superior would score 10 runs in the first inning as they knocked off Cloquet 16-1 in five innings.