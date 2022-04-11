The Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day Event is Back May 5th

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Lions Club’s annual Pancake Day is back for it’s 63rd year.

Last held 2019, pancake day is one of the lions club’s biggest fundraisers raising money for programs that assist in vision and hearing impairment, diabetes, and programs for kids.

During the last go round, a few years ago, they went through about 25 hundred pounds of pancake flour and 300 pounds of butter, while serving more than 9 thousand people.

“One of the things we always talk about is when there’s a need, we serve. We step up to serve and for me this is a way for me to give back to the community. Help a number of groups within and all ranges too, not just the children or a certain aspect of the community, it’s the entire community. We try to focus in on anything that they need, we will step in and serve where we can,” 2022 Co-Chair for Lions Pancake Day Committee, Gerry Sjerven says.

Pancake Day will be held at the DECC on May 5th and will run from 6 in the morning till 7:30 in the evening. You can buy tickets for $8 bucks now at Holiday gas stations and some other businesses around Duluth.