Burkhardt Powers UMD Softball to Doubleheader Sweep Over Bemidji State

The Bulldogs will look to extend their five-game win streak Friday afternoon against Winona State.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore Kat Burkhadt would hit a home run in each game as the UMD softball team defeated Bemidji State 10-2 in Game 1 and 13-2 in Game 2 Tuesday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs will look to extend their five-game win streak Friday afternoon against Winona State.