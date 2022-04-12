Essentia Health’s ‘Child Life Specialists’ Ready To Help Kids, Youth Cope

DULUTH, Minn. – When it comes to hospitals or doctors, they can be scary, especially for kids.

But Essentia Health has a special way to help little ones feel more comfortable.

They’re called Child Life Specialists, which provide support to infants, children, youth, and families facing all types of medical situations.

The certified specialists also provide coping skills.

“We have lots of different toys that we can use, squish balls, or things that we can use for play during tests or procedures to provide that coping support during a scary time or a procedure,” said JoHanna Orman, a child life specialist at Essentia.

Essentia is always accepting donations of new toys, books, stuffed animals, art supplies and more to to continue to keep the smiles on their youngest patients.