Hermantown’s Max Plante Named to U.S. National Under-17 Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This past weekend, the U.S. national hockey team announced its roster for the Under-17 team and it features a Northland standout.

Hermantown’s Max Plante is one of 23 players who will compete for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. The sophomore forward received an invite to the camp before the state tournament. And after helping the Hawks win the Class A state title, Plante says it was time to get to work.

“Ty Hanson went to the tryout last year from Hermantown and then I also asked a couple guys on the team how it goes. They kind of told me it’s hard and you just got to go out there and give it your all. The moment I found out it was kind of surreal. It was awesome. My dad was happy but he was also like, ‘it’s go time now I guess’,” Plante said.

The program requires a two-year residency, which means Plante’s high school career at Hermantown is over. But he says he owes all of his success to the program.

“I love Hermantown hockey. It’s unbelievable putting that jersey on every day, dreaming just when I was little, just coming up through the youth program. And then this year, being able to win a state championship with my brother and all my home-grown buddies, it was awesome,” said Plante.

The Under-17 Team competes in the USHL, as well as against select competition from the NAHL and the Minnesota Elite League. They also take part in three international tournaments.