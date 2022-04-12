‘If The Dress Fits’ Starts Appointments as Prom Season Approaches

So far this season the organization has given away around 100-dresses for free.

CARLTON, Minn.– Prom for high schoolers is just around the corner, and finding that perfect dress can not only be difficult but expensive too. One nonprofit out of Carlton, makes sure every girl gets to feel beautiful on prom night.

The organization called, “If the Dress Fits”, was started by a mother and daughter duo a few years ago to help teen girls all over the Northland with special events. So far this proms season, they have given away 100-dresses. They also operate through Homecoming and Winter Formals.

They also pride themselves on giving girls plenty of variety to choose from as far as style goes, but also has a range of dresses for girls of any size and shape, for no cost at all.

“Just continuing to hear the stories, either from the teens themselves or the moms, or the dads or the grandmas that are coming in and as we get to know them during that 45 minute prom dress appointment, hearing a little bit more about maybe what brought them, here. If it’s a car breaking down or a furnace breaking down and just really how important it is to have a free dress.” says Co-founder, Amy Arnston.

The dresses are donated by both community members and wholesale retailers to offer a lot of different options for teens. If you have a new or gently used dress you would like to donate, you can drop it off at either Bella Rose Bridal in Duluth, or The Blue Arrow Boutique in Superior. For more information on their efforts, click here.