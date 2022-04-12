Lake Superior Zoo Taking Measures to Prevent Spread of Avian Flu

DULUTH, Minn. – As cases of a new strain of bird flu increase across the country, the Lake Superior Zoo is doing its part to keep its winged habitants safe.

Lizzy Larson, Assistant Director of Animal Management, says she and their veterinarians on staff are monitoring where current cases are and how close they may come to this part of the United States. “As of right now, it’s not close enough for us where we are super concerned about it. We are, however, taking a lot of precautionary measures just to be sure that we are keeping our birds here as safe as possible.”

One animal that could cause a problem for them is Canadian geese, which are allowed to fly and roam the grounds as they please. Larson says several of the 24 species of birds the zoo has, such as the white-naped crane, have exhibit space that allows a geese and other birds to fly into. It’s up to them to monitor those that choose to fly into their space and try to set up nests and live so they don’t cause an outbreak.

“If we ever encounter a goose that is a little bit of a troublesome goose, then we’re going to work with that goose,” says Larson. “We’re going to figure out a way to move where they need us to be to make sure that they are comfortable, the public is comfortable, and take care of everybody here on grounds.”

Larson adds with most of the birds already having permanent enclosures, from being indoors to having mesh fencing, their best way to keep their birds from getting sick is to make sure zookeepers and handlers are not bringing the virus to them. “What we do is we are making sure that we are wearing gloves. We are wearing either different boots between the exhibits that we are going in and out of, or we’re wearing boot covers, because our biggest concern is not transmitting any of the virus from the wild birds that are here on zoo grounds to the birds here that call the zoo home.”

If bird flu cases do come near the Twin Ports, several of their animals such as the cranes and bald eagle will move to indoor spaces. The rest of the birds should be able to remain available for visitors to see.