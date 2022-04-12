One Year Anniversary of AMI Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The AMI Community Clinic at Northwoods Technical College in Superior was at the center of a celebration marking one year of it vaccinating residents against covid.

The clinic was originally set up at Wessman arena at UWS on April 13th last year, then later moved to the Technical College.

Wisconsin chose AMI as one of the clinics around the state for vaccines and boosters for those who wanted them.

Marking the success of the clinic’s role in vaccinations is something those in Superior and Douglas County wanted to acknowledge.

“I think it’s important to talk about how successful this clinic has been. Number one we don’t get a lot of resources up in this area of the state so we really wanted to make sure that we thank the state, thank AMI, thank everybody involved in bringing this resource to such a county without a lot of other resources,” Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County Public Health Officer said.

According to the Douglas County Department of Public Health, a little more than 30% of residents there have gotten their booster.

Staff says the clinic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which is why it’s still offering vaccines and boosters to anyone who wants one.