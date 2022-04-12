Portions of Superior Street Will Be Closed Starting Monday, April 18

Superior Street near the Fitger's building will be closed to install a Minnesota Power duct bank, and reconstruct the intersection of 4th Avenue East Beginning Monday

DULUTH, Minn.–Portions of Superior Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for construction projects starting next Monday.

The east side of the Fitger’s parking ramp will shut down for two weeks to install a new Minnesota Power duct bank.

After that installation, the street on the west side of Fitger’s parking ramp will close so crews can work on reconstructing the intersection of Superior Street and 4th Avenue East.

The work being done on the 4th Avenue East intersection is expected to be done by early June, 2022.