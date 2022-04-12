Proctor High School Opens On-Campus Thrift Store

Students renovated an old classroom to create a space for the thrift store.

PROCTOR, Minn.– Proctor high school students can now use their free time to donate or sift through a new thrift-store located on their every campus. Proctor students put it together earlier this year, it’s filled with clothes, shoes and hygiene products.

Students in a business class at Proctor came up with the idea to help their fellow classmates who might need certain items, but don’t have the resources or access to get them otherwise.

Junior, business student, Laiken Ettestad said, “Yeah, it’s been really cool, a lot of people are actually really excited about it and there’s a lot of things they can get, even hygiene products, which is really awesome for people who might not be able to get them.”

Everything in the store is free for students. Donations were made by people and businesses in the community, as well as from the popular retail store, Maurice’s.