Proctor High School Students Organize Career Fair

PROCTOR, Minn.– It was career day for students at Proctor high school today, a great way for teens to learn about different paths as they are years or just months away from graduation.

Students from a sociology class organized this career fair, as a part of a project called, ‘Change High School Culture.’ The halls were lined with booths from the Military, companies and colleges, for high schoolers to get a chance to explore different job or higher education opportunities.

“We’re just trying to get everyone and anyone we can, so they can have experience in these fields, and maybe even get a job today,” one student organizer, Sam Shup told FOX 21.

Another student organizer, Gabriella Thygeson explained the difficulty of making plans for the future, “It’s really important that students get more ideas so they know what they want to do, because right now it just feels like ‘Oh high school, then college’, you’re like but what do I want to do.”

The organizers of the event invited over twenty organizations to set up booths, but to their surprise many more came to participate in what they hope will become an annual event.