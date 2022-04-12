Texas Stars Sign Former UMD Forward Kobe Roth

The Warroad native wrapped up his final season with the Bulldogs with a career-high in points with 29.

CEDAR PARK, Texas – Former UMD forward Kobe Roth has been signed by the Texas Stars.

The Warroad native wrapped up his final season with the Bulldogs with a career-high in points with 29. In five seasons at UMD, Roth scored 97 points in 176 games, helping the Bulldogs reach four consecutive Frozen Fours, five straight NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back national championships in 2018 and 2019.