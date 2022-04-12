UMD Baseball Splits Doubleheader Against Wayne State

Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and didn’t look back as they topped Wayne State 8-2 Tuesday morning at Wade Stadium.

And in Game 2, the Wildcats would come out on top in a high-scoring marathon 15-14 in 11 innings. The Bulldogs would get three RBI each from Trevor Gustafson, Sam Tanner and Austin Gordon.

