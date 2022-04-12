UPDATE: NYPD Locates Van Sought in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City police have found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the description and license plate number of a vehicle being sought in connection with Tuesday’s shooting on a rush-hour subway train. A law enforcement official said police were closing off a street about four miles from the shooting scene and clearing nearby businesses, while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialized emergency services unit. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people.

NEW YORK (AP) – At least eight people were shot and eight others injured when a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and opened fire Tuesday morning.

Police were still searching for the suspect.

Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

