Wolf Fair & Art Exhibit at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. – Erickson Library at Lake Superior College played host to a wolf fair Tuesday.

Representatives from the International Wolf Center, the Wildlife Science Center, Timber Wolf Alliance, Wildwoods, and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission provided information on the role wolves play in the Northland’s ecosystem.

“We have a passion for wolves,” says Kath Rolfe, one of the librarians at Lake Superior College, “and that they are an essential part of the ecological system that we have in Minnesota and across the Nation.”

Rolfe adds they want to help educate people who may only hear about proposed legislation that would promote hunting and killing of them to protect farm animals and land. “There’s the opposite side as well, which is just try to promote it and that they are essential to our ecosystem.”

The fair coincides with the library’s “Wonder of Wolves” art exhibit. Around two dozen pieces will remain on display through May.