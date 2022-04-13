9Round Fitness Fundraises For Animal Allies

DULUTH, Minn. — The 9Round Fitness Center knows how to pack a punch, but this time, it’s going toward a cause benefitting animals.

9Round is a kickboxing gym, and Wednesday, they held a fundraiser called Punching for Pets, where it donates one penny for every punch, kick, and exercise completed by their clients.

They try to do a few fundraisers a year, and each one offers an incentive to get that extra rep in, knowing it is going towards a good cause.

“I’ve had people tell me that they love animals so much that they want to push themselves to make more money so it’s really fun to see them push themselves,” Maddy Johnson, the General Manager of 9Round said.

The gym expects to see more than $1,500 dollars raised from this fundraiser for Animal Allies.