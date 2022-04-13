DECC To Trial Run Fast Pass Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is ready to trial run a fast pass program for one of its concession items.

Called “Fast Two”, people who purchase tickets online to see Travis Tritt on July 10 will have the option to pre-purchase two beers for an additional fee. People will be able to get them at a concession stand at Amsoil Arena through a special line.

“It will be kind of that nice way of not wasting your time in line,” says Executive Director Dan Hartman, “but actually spending all of it enjoying the show. Even if you had your first two and you’re still there, you can also still sign up for another fast two on your phone from while you are at the show. So that way it will even speed up that next round.”

Hartman says the program, which will run through Ticketmaster’s Universe platform, came about after one of the bartenders working a recent show asked about setting up one. “A lot of technology has gotten better about making things online, and this is a good example of using some of that new tech to do this better.”

Overall, the DECC’s goal is to improve customer service as more stage shows and events will be taking place in the future following the worst of the COVID pandemic. “No one likes standing in line, and we at the DECC don’t like watching you in the line either,” says Hartman. “So we want to get this better for everybody. It came to the point where people made jokes that they got used to these lines at concerts, and we don’t want that. We want to make sure that people’s experiences are more about the show and less about the lines.”

If all goes well, the DECC will look into expanding fast pass options to the rest of the concession items, and possibly parking.