Duluth FC Signs Four Players with Ties to UWS Men’s Soccer Team

Alex Paredes, Harry Ambler, Blake Perry and Jake Kidd have all signed on with the Bluegreens this upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weke, Duluth FC announced another batch of signings all with ties to the UW-Superior men’s soccer team: Alex Paredes, Harry Ambler, Blake Perry and Jake Kidd.

Perry wrapped up his career with the Yellowjackets, becoming the program’s all time leader in goals scored. Kidd is a Superior alum who is committed to UWS after becoming just the 13th player in Wisconsin prep boys soccer history to score over 100 goals.