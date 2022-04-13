Duluth Police Department Offers Soft Interview Room to Victims

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Police Department now offers a room for victims of sexual violence, a private place for their voices to be heard.

One of the rooms in the department was recently redone to create a more welcoming and comforting space for survivors to share their stories, in what is called a soft interview room, as opposed to traditional interrogation rooms that might feel colder. A Pavsa representative stationed at the DPD says it’s part of the ongoing effort to provide victim-centered services to the people of Duluth.

“We want them to feel like they’re sharing in a space where they feel welcome, where they feel like they have privacy and maybe doesn’t feel so institutional or feel like they’re being interrogated,” says Pavsa Psych Coordinator, Mary Faulkner, “Really what we want them to feel is that they’re sharing things on their own terms and in a way that makes them feel comfortable.”

The space was set up after a grant was given to Pavsa, a partner with the Duluth Police Department. If you are a victim of sexual-violence, the DPD and Pavsa say please don’t hesitate to come forward to them. Pavsa 24-hour helpline (218)-726-1931.