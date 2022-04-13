Esko Man Arrested After Victim Found Shot In Legs Along I-35

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Esko man is being held on preliminary charges of 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault after a man was shot in the legs Sunday afternoon in Midway Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 39-year-old victim from Wrenshall was seen Sunday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. limping on the shoulder of I-35, just north of Midway Road.

Deputies responded and found the man to have gunshot wounds to both of his legs and was “reluctant to provide details regarding the incident.”

After investigating, deputies located the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road. Six .45 caliber shell casings and one unspent .45 caliber bullet were located there.

The victim was treated and released from a Duluth hospital but continued to not cooperate with investigators.

But deputies eventually found an abandoned vehicle near the Spirit Mountain campground, which they say the suspect was picked up by a third party. It’s also the same location investigators found a .45 caliber firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Carlton County where additional evidence was collected, including the arrest of the 29-year-old suspect without incident.

The suspect’s name will be released when formal charges are filed by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

A motive was not released Wednesday.