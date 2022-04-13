Eveleth’s Will Troutwine Commits to Holy Cross Men’s Hockey

EVELETH, Minn. – This week, Eveleth native Will Troutwine announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Holy Cross men’s hockey team.

The former Golden Bear has spent the past two seasons with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL. The defenseman is fourth on the team in total points with 40 off seven goals and 33 assists. The College of the Holy Cross is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.