Hayward Native Josh Passolt Signs with AHL’s Rochester Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hayward native Josh Passolt has signed his first pro contract with the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The Western Michigan forward spent five seasons with the Broncos, playing in a program-record 166 games and finished with 108 career points.