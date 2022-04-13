In-Person Feedback Sessions for Parks and Rec Return to City Hall

DULUTH, Minn. — If you enjoy using the parks and trail systems throughout Duluth, and maybe have a couple of ideas on what you would like to see improved, Duluth Parks and Rec is holding in person feedback sessions this week to hear your thoughts.

Wednesday was the first of three community workshops to share feedback on Duluth parks and trails systems, preparing the next master plan to give them guidance for the next 10 years on what to invest, change, or introduce. But it is a collaborative effort tackling a ten year plan.

“What’s really important to us is that we begin to understand from the community what their priorities are, what their values are, and what they’re willing tradeoffs are. And maintaining a park system the size that we have here in Duluth is resource heavy and resource intense,” Jessica Peterson, the Parks and Recreation Manager said.

With 129 parks, over 150 miles of natural surface hiking trails, 8 outdoor skating rinks and more, Duluth has a large surface area to consider. One public representative, the President of Friends of the Lakewalk, says there are no major critiques on his side of the spectrum, but he is proud of what we have, and excited to hear what the community can come up with.

“We have really good, robust resources, we have a large area, there’s over 10,000 acres of parks in Duluth which is amazing, they were doing comparisons with other cities and we were quite the leader for natural space area, very much so, here in Duluth,” Jim Topie, President of Friends Of The Lake Walk said.

After years of virtual meetings, being able to present to a live audience, where collaboration and progress can be made, reminds city officials why they enjoy doing this.

“To have groups of people and stakeholders with very different organizational representations to come together in the same space to share ideas and feedback, is something that you really have a hard time replicating in a virtual environment,” Peterson said.

The next two feedback sessions take place on Thursday, 5:00-6:30 pm at Portman Commuity Center, and 7:00-8:30 pm at Morgan Park Community Center.