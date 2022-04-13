Lake Superior Art Glass Offering Hummingbird Feeder Designing

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Art Glass is giving people the chance to design their own hummingbird feeder this month.

More than 40 people took part in this event last year. People will be able to choose their own colors and pattern, then watch a glassblower make it for them and describe each step of the process.

“A lot of the ones that you will see massed produced have some sort of lip at the bottom where the hummingbirds can sit if they want to, or creates a base for it,” says General Manager Amber Nichols. “I have actually found that hummingbirds don’t usually stop when they are eating. They are constantly moving, so there really isn’t that need for it.

Nichols adds the program gives people a personal connection with the item. “And so people have a story now to go back and when they go home and people ask ‘Where did you get it?’ ‘Well I actually designed it and watched it being made,’ and it becomes a personal piece of their history. So that they are able to fully envision what they want, and then also share that with other people.”

Sign up to create a hummingbird feeder can be done online or calling the store. People will spend a half-hour on the design and watch its creation. It will be able for pick up or shipping after it spends one full day in the kiln for cooling.