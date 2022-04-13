Lake Superior Zoo hosts Enrichment Night

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday the Lake Superior Zoo held a special event just for their members.

The zoo held a new event for their members to learn about and even make their own enrichment items for the animals, including painting and paper mache crafts that are safe for them.

Employees were excited to get the members involved in making the animals special treats ahead of Saturday’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza event.

“Every year, when we do our special events, we always make sure the animals get special treats. Eggs for Easter, pumpkins for Halloween, things like that. So, we really just decided that instead of having our keeper staff make those things behind the scenes, that this year we would let our members see what that looks like,” Lake Superior Zoo Special Events Coordinator, Elizabeth Dixon says.

Lake Superior Zoo plans to continue offering these types of events for their members.