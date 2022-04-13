Live Interview: UMD Theatre Starts Performing ‘Pippin’ April 14

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Theatre is getting ready to hit the stage starting April 14 to perform in “Pippin” the musical.

The character Pippin is said to be determined to be extraordinary. But will the price be too high?

The 1970s musical is all about Pippin exploring what makes a meaningful life.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger talked to the show’s guest director, Dennis Johnson, during the 8 a.m. hour of our morning show Wednesday.

“The themes that it deals with are really universal, all things that you go through trying to find yourself. He deals with love and death and loss and power, just things that we all deal with on a daily basis,” Johnson said.

“Pippin” performances begin April 14 and run through April 24 at UMD’s Marshall Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students.

For more information, click here.