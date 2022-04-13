Man Charged After Domestic Call Leads To Struggle Over Gun With Deputy

HURLEY, Wis. — A man in Hurley has been charged after the Iron County Sheriff says he got into an altercation involving guns with a responding deputy back on March 20th.

According to the Iron County Sheriff, Todd Grossklaus called 911 claiming that a woman at his home was drunk and needed to be taken away.

When an Iron County deputy arrived, the woman told him that Grossklaus was drunk, angry, and “getting his gun ready.”

The deputy called out for him, and then saw a shotgun barrel coming around the corner, according to the press release.

That’s when the deputy grabbed the barrel and flung the gun in the air, leading to a continued struggle over the gun as the deputy ordered him to drop it.

The press release says that Grossklaus was able to grab a loaded pistol he had in his waistband and tried to point it at the deputy, while the deputy fought to keep both of Grossklaus’ hands down, the sheriff said.

The deputy radioed for help and Grossklaus let go of the pistol.

A Hurley police officer arrived at the scene and together, the deputy and officer handcuffed Grossklaus.

Later, the woman on-scene told officers that Grossklaus had allegedly struck her.

Todd Grossklaus was charged on Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse.

His cash bond was set at $20,000.

If he’s convicted of all charges, Grossklaus could face up to 81 years in prison.