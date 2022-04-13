Minnesota Power Takes on Severe Weather

DULUTH, Minn. – This time of year can bring severe weather and high winds.

Unfortunately, this means power outages are more likely to happen.

Minnesota Power line crews and dispatch encourage their customers to stay prepared with what they need to get through any outages while crews work diligently to restore power as soon as possible.

“I’m just really proud of how quickly our crews responded last night. You know, I woke up around 6 AM and heard there were 10,000 outages, and I got on my social media and posted some outage updates and by the time I got to work at 8 AM they were pretty much all restored,” MN Power, Senior Communications Specialist, Kelley Eldien says.

In the event of a power outage, use their online mobile apps or go to their website MNPower.com to report an outage, and see restoration times.