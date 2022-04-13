St. Lukes Honors Organ Donors with Flag Ceremony

April is National Donate Life Month.

DULUTH, Minn.– Today, families gathered in the St. Lukes pavilion building to commemorate the lives that were given another chance after other ended.

April is considered National Donate Life Month and to honor it, St. Lukes hosted a ceremony to recognize the importance of organ, tissue and eye donations. Donor families came together to take a moment of silence for their loved-ones who gave the gift of life to another family, as a flag was raised in their honor.

Hospital Partner Liaison, Katelyn Baker says, “There are over 115,000 men, women and children waiting for the gift of a life saving organ transplant, and so it’s a time for us to celebrate those who have given that gift and to encourage others to become designated donors so that if they have the opportunity to save someone, they are able to do that.”

Lifesource, a partner of St. Lukes told us, they wanted to encourage more people to have conversations about becoming donor designated and if interested to register through the DMV, the health app on your smartphone or the national registries.