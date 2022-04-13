WLSSD Reminding People to Drop off Food Scraps to Compost

DULUTH, Minn. — When you throw out your food scraps, you might not realize the negative impact it can have on the environment, but there is a way to prevent that.

The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is reminding people to separate their leftover food scraps from their trash to drop off at various compost sites around town.

When these scraps run through the landfills, they decompose a lot slower, releasing methane gas in to the environment, but the WLSSD is collecting these food scraps at various drop off locations to allow them to compost properly.

“So if we can keep the food out of the landfill and compost it, we don’t create those greenhouse gasses, we also aren’t taking up the space in the landfill. So cumulatively, across the whole state and nation, composting is a way to make a really big dent in food waste and in climate change,” Sarah Lerohl, Environmental Program Coordinator said.

Locations in which you can drop off your food scraps are:

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site

WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center

Chester Creek Café

Willard Munger Inn

Concordia Lutheran Church

Lake Superior College

YMCA Essentia Health Wellness Center in Hermantown

All they ask is that you put your scraps in a compostable bag when dropping off in the dumpsters.