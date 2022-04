Carrot Cake Desserts for Easter with The Sweet Exchange

Easter is around the corner and what better way to attract the Easter Bunny than with some Carrot Cake. Lisa Quarles with The Sweet Exchange helps Meteorologist Ken Slama decorate cupcakes in the spirit of Easter in this week’s Cooking Connection.

For orders and inquiries, Lisa can be reached at (218) 310-2142 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.