Little Free Seed Libraries Stocking Up for Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Community Garden Program is stocking up their Little Free Seed Libraries once again in preparation of spring gardening season.

These free seed libraries are in their third season, and you can find them in the same type of box design that the Little Free Libraries are in.

Seed donations have come from seed companies, green houses, and anyone who has extra seeds they want to donate. All seeds are accepted, whether it’s vegetable or flower the goal is to keep the libraries full.

“Last year, every time we restacked them they would fly off the shelves. So, they were definitely used by the community which is great. We encourage anyone who has extra seeds and wants to drop them off at the Seed libraries to do so. If you have a lot of seeds you can drop them off with us at our office and we can distribute them too,” said Duluth Community Garden Program Manager, Megan Wylder.

These seed libraries can be found at four locations, Riverside, Denfeld, Lincoln Park, and on Jefferson street in Duluth.