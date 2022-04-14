Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission Offering Free Easter Meal

DULUTH, Minn. –

Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission is finalizing preparations for their Easter dinner.

This year’s menu will consist of sliced ham, creamy potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy, pineapple, cherries, and homemade cookies. Items were either donated, including from businesses like Bridgeman’s in Duluth and B & B Market in Cloquet, or bought through the monetary donations made to the mission.

Founder and Executive Director Veronica Ciurleo says plates will be put together Saturday morning. Continuing a change made last year due to COVID, they will be handed out between 12 and 2 at their West 3rd Street location.

“Taking it home is really a neat thing,” says Ciurleo, “to have that intimate thing with their family; that experience with their family. We do give to the homeless people also, so they’re going to take that to where they shelter and they can have a nice dinner there too.”

Last year the mission handed out around 250 meals. They are preparing for a larger response, basing it on the nearly 400 meals they handed out last Thanksgiving.

Overall, Ciurleo says their Easter meal continues their mission, which is to bring help to those in need through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. “Today’s prices in the grocery store, we are all aware, it is rough out there. So to be able to help people have a nice dinner at no expense; it’s just a big blessing to be able to do that.”