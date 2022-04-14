Earth Rider Brewery Expands Brand Across Wisconsin

The brewery distributed its full line of beer to liquor stores, bars and restaurants in Southern Wisconsin.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A popular Superior brewery is expanding its brand to other regions of Wisconsin.

Earth Rider Brewery is distributing their line of beer to both Madison and Milwakee. Employees returned to the Twin Ports this afternoon after delivering can hours away. One of Earth Riders sale representatives, Peter Knutson told us, expansion has been on their mind for quite some time.

“So one thing we know about Wisconsinites is they love great beer and we love to make it. So sharing our product further from home has always been a goal of ours. We love providing great beer and getting it to great people,” says Knutson.

Liquor stores aren’t the only place to find Earth Rider in Southern Wisconsin, the brewery also has its products in Madison and Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants.