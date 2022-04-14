Kelly Westlund Announces Candidacy for State Senate

Ashland, WI – Today, Kelly Westlund, a longtime resident, former city council member, and community advocate from Ashland, announced her candidacy for Wisconsin State Senate District 25. Westlund, who has served as the Northwest Regional Representative for U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin since 2015, will run to replace State Senator Janet Bewley, who is retiring from public service at the end of the year.

“I’m running for the State Senate because the people of Northern Wisconsin continue to need a strong voice in Madison, an advocate who will work faithfully on the issues affecting their daily lives. The 25th is the largest district in the state, stretching from the south shore of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of Barron County and the forests of Price County and Lac Du Flambeau. This district deserves a Senator who will never stop fighting for the things that our communities need and for every single person who calls this district home. I am proud to be that candidate, and I look forward to earning every vote possible in the 25th Senate District come November 8th.”

“As you can probably imagine, running for office isn’t easy, and doing it in times like these might be harder than ever. Far too often, campaigns end up devolving into fear-mongering, cynicism, and dirty tactics. Westlund continued, “I reject that. We are so much better than that. And we deserve better than that. We need representatives in Madison who are focused on the issues that matter, the things that keep us up at night. We, as citizens, as communities, and as a state, need to work together to find real solutions. We need to adequately fund our public schools, extend broadband access to every community, and ensure that our local units of government have the funding and support that they need to provide the services that folks deserve and expect. We need to make sure working families can get by and maybe even have a little left over. It’s time to prepare for the future as though we intend to be a part of it.”

The 25th Senate District is the largest state Senate district in Wisconsin. It covers in whole or in part: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Dunn, Iron, Polk, Price, Sawyer, St. Croix, Vilas, and Washburn Counties.