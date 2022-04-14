Lake Superior Zoo’s Egg-Stravaganza Back to Full Capacity

DULUTH, Minn. – An Easter weekend tradition is back to full capacity at Lake Superior Zoo.

Their Egg-stravaganza will run from 10 to 4 Saturday, April 16. People can enjoy a visit with the Easter Bunny, as well as take part in animal enrichment exhibits put together by zoo members. Returning this year is a golden egg hunt, where lucky kids could win one of six new bikes.

“As we’re going into spring and summer,” says CEO Haley Hedstrom, “it’s a

fun thing to be able to give back to the community and thank them for supporting us as well.”

This event has been impacted the past two years due to COVID. It was cancelled in 2020 as the pandemic got underway. For 2021 there were specific capacity limits and time ticketing to ensure people remained safe from the virus.

Hedstrom says the zoo continues to do its part to slow the spread of COVID, and anyone who comes to Saturday’s event can do the same for their own protection. “If people want to wear masks, that’s totally fine. They’re recommended but not required. We’re still sanitizing and keeping up with those precautions, but we’re excited to not have time ticketing. People can show up at the door and buy tickets, and there’s no chance of us selling out.”

Tickets for Egg-stravaganza can be purchased online through the zoo’s website, as well as at their ticket office the day of the event.