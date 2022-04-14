Minnesota Governor Candidate Rich Stanek Hospitalized After Crash

Former Hennepin County Sheriff and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek is hospitalized, following a serious crash in Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Stanek said he was leaving a campaign event when the crash occurred.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol says Stanek was behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 that pulled out of a church parking lot and collided with a Chevy Malibu around 8:30 p.m. The crash left the driver of the Malibu, a 40-year-old woman, and Stanek both injured.

Stanek remained in the hospital Wednesday night. A representative for the former Sheriff said Stanek was “a bit sore” and that doctors wanted to keep an eye on his neck and back.

“He was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” said Stanek for Governor communications director Jon Collins. “As soon as the doctors give him the all clear, he’ll be back on the campaign trail.”

While State Patrol has not released the cause of the crash, the initial report said alcohol was not a factor with either driver.

Stanek is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.