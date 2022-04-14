Minnesota State Patrol Is Hiring, No Law Enforcement Experience Required

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is looking to fill about 100 patrol positions across the state over the next year, including Duluth.

No law enforcement experience is required.

All one needs is a two or four-year degree of any kind.

The State Patrol does the rest by paying for a person’s three months of peach officer training and 12 weeks at the State Patrol Academy.

Lt. Gordon Shank says the mission of the Minnesota State Patrol is traffic safety and helping people along the way, which can include anything from changing a tire to giving directions.

“It’s a great paying job. It’s a fun job. You get to meet a lot of great people. No days are the same, is what I’ll say. Every day is different. And you meet so many great people out here. It’s a wonderful place to be,” said Lt. Gordon Shank, public information officer

Starting pay for a patrol officer is $65,000 and top trooper pay after eight years is $88,000.

For more information, check out mntrooper.com.