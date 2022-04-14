Proctor Police Issue Missing Persons Alert

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor police are asking for the public’s help locating a 79-year-old man.

Chief Kent Gaidis said his name is Harvey Dilly but goes by the name of Ace.

Gaidis said he is “likely wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a motorcycle vest with patches.”

Dilly was last seen during the evening hours April 4 at the Hillside Gardens Apartments in Proctor.

Dilly mentioned he was going back to the I-Falls area, according to Gaidis.

If you locate Dilly, you’re asked to call 911.