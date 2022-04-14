Restaurants Preparing for a Busy Easter Brunch

DULUTH, Minn. – Restaurants that are hosting an Easter Brunch are preparing for a busy Sunday.

For Boomtown, this will be their first at their Duluth area location since opening up in June of 2021. Front House Manager Alexis EK says they are ready.

“We are going to be offering everything from a French toast bake,” says EK. “We have an omelet station. We are also offering seafood. We’ve got pastas. We have a prime rib carving station. We’ve got honey glazed ham. We’ve got quite the spread going.”

EK says they are bringing in extra help to ensure plenty of people are in the kitchen, dining area, and bar to serve their guests. “We’ve been prepping all week.”

“With COVID slowing down completely people are just calling off the hook,” says EK. “’Hey we got 10 to 20 people coming. This is the first time we’re able to see our grandparents. We’ve got all the kids and grandkids coming.’ So it’s been big. It’s very exciting that we’re able to have open a huge brunch.”

As of now, they are not taking any more reservations for their brunch after receiving requests for 510 people.

Overall, EK says the brunch is part of the success they have seen since opening their first location outside of the Iron Range, and hope to see more growth in the Duluth area in the near future. “For us as a company as a whole, it’s a big deal. All of us have taken it seriously. We’ve been having daily meetings. It’s a big deal to establish ourselves in this area.”